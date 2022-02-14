comscore Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000
Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,990, the phone offers a triple camera setup, a 120Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery among other features.

Vivo T1 5G, the latest mid-ranger from the company goes on sale today. The smartphone is available for purchase from Vivo’s official site and Flipkart as well. Priced at Rs 15,990, the new Vivo T-series phone competes against the likes of the newly launched Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Vivo T1 price in India, offers

Vivo T1 5G base model price in India starts at Rs 15,990. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. Prospective buyers can purchase the handset from the company’s official site, Flipkart, and Vivo’s partner stores. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, price starts at Rs 15,990

As for offers, Vivo and Flipkart are offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on purchases made via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Those purchasing it via the e-retail site can grab no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,832. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 750 available on Citi Bank cards as well. Also Read - Vivo T1 live pictures, specifications, camera leaks ahead of official launch

Vivo T1 5G features, specifications

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based custom FunTouch OS 12.

For photography, the Vivo T1 5G offers a triple rear camera array consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for shooting selfies.

The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. The handset will be available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 2:10 PM IST

