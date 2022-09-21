comscore Vivo T1 5G Silky White color to go on sale tonight on Flipkart: Check price, specs
News

Vivo T1 5G Silky White to go on its first sale tonight in Flipkart's Big Billion Days early sale

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G Silky White comes as an addition to the already available colors. Now, the device has a total of three color options - Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy, and the new Silky White.

Vivo T1 5G Silky White

Vivo recently launched the Vivo T1 5G in the new Silky White color variant in India. Starting tonight, the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in its Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals on Flipkart and Amazon: This is how to save more money

The device comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

Vivo T1 5G Silky White price in India, sale details

The Vivo T1 5G Silky White color variant joins the other colors. Now with the new shade, the phone has a total of three colors — Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy, and the new Silky White. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

The device is priced at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. However, as a launch offer, it will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount in the Big Billion Days sale.

Vivo T1 5G Silky White specifications

The Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with 240Hz of the touch sampling rate. There’s a 16MP selfie snapper housed in the front notch of the screen.

Moving to the rear, it has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The rear, as well as the front camera, are capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with a base of 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage on the phone is expandable via a microSD card slot.

It packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery and has 18W fast charging support. The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music needs. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

  Published Date: September 21, 2022 8:08 PM IST
