News

Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Untitled design - 2022-09-17T140314.079

Vivo has launched a Silky White variant for its Vivo T1 5G smartphone. The Vivo T1 5G was already available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour variants. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Vivo X Fold Plus design revealed via TENAA documentation

Vivo T1 5G Silky White pricing, availability, sale offers

Vivo T1 5G Silky White comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,990 and the 6 GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo X Fold Plus to house a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery, run on Android 12 OS

For the unversed, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990 in India. Also Read - Vivo V25 5G with a 64MP triple rear camera setup launched in India: Check price, specs

Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The Vivo T1 5G comes packed with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,408 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with support for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the Vivo T1 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2022 2:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2022 2:33 PM IST
