Vivo T1 key details, price in India teased ahead of formal launch

Vivo T1 will be officially unveiled in India on February 9. With a few days left for the formal unwrap, the tech brand has spilled the beans on the design and pricing of the new smartphone. Also Read - Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more

Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo T1 will be placed in the midrange price segment. Reports suggest that the handset will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. Rumours further indicate that the Indian variant will carry different internals compared to the Chinese variant. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 9, same day as Redmi Note 11S

Vivo T1 design, price in India revealed ahead of launch

As mentioned, Vivo teased the design of its new T-series smartphone in a short clip on Twitter. As seen in the teaser video, the device will feature a squared design with a gradient finish. There is a triple camera setup at the back with LED flash. For security, the Vivo T1 will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. A 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port could be seen as well. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

In a follow-up tweet, the brand confirmed the upcoming Vivo phone’s price in India to be placed under Rs 20,000. “This [Vivo T1] is where Turbo Performance meets Turbo Processor, Turbo Screen, and Turbo Camera. ​And that’s what makes it the fastest smartphone under 20K,” the tweet reads.

The phone was even spotted on benchmark site AnTuTu with a score of 410,072 points. While the rest of the details aren’t out yet, past reports have spilled a few key aspects of the new Vivo phone. The Vivo T1 is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. While the Chinese model has Snapdragon 778G SoC, the Indian variant is said to get a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. On the camera front, the phone is rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it might get a 16-megapixel camera upfront. It will likely boot up Android 11 based OriginOS. For backup, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 44W fast charging solution.