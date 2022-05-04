Vivo launched two new smartphones in India today: Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. The highlights of Vivo T1 Pro 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, support for 66W Turbo flash charging tech and a triple rear camera setup. Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, comes with support for 44W fast charging. The two smartphones will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to launch in India on May 4

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W price in India, availability

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 24,999. It comes in Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan colour variants. Also Read - Vivo unveils V1+ imaging and display chip, to debut with VX80 series on April 25

Vivo T1 44W also comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 14,499, the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 17,999. It will be available in Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn colour variants. Also Read - Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India under Rs 25,000: Report

T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and will go on the first sale starting May 7 at 12 am, whereas T1 44W will go on sale from May 8. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com, vivo India e-store along with partner retail stores across India.

As for sale offers, consumers can avail of additional benefits of Rs 2,500 on the purchase of T1 Pro 5G and benefits of Rs 1500 on T1 44W using (ICICI/SBI/IDFC First Bank/OneCard) till May 31.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W specifications, features

Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The display houses a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the selfie camera. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based FuntouchOS out of the box. As per the company, the smartphone has an eight-layer liquid cooling system.

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 16-megapixel camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone features a AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.