comscore Vivo T1 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 778G SoC, Vivo T1 44W to debut in India on May 4
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5g Vivo T1 44w To Launch In India May 4
News

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to launch in India on May 4

Mobiles

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India.

Untitled design - 2022-04-27T180210.002

Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Image: Flipkart

Vivo has officially announced that it will launch Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India on May 4 at 12 pm. The company’s official teaser has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come in black and blue colour variants. It also reveals that Vivo T1 Pro 5G will feature triple rear cameras placed inside a rectangular camera module.

Vivo has confirmed that both the upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The Flipkart teaser has revealed that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and up to 8GBB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W expected specifications, features

As per the Flipkart listing, Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature an AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

In terms of camera, Vivo T1 Pro 5G might come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is likely to come with support for 66W fast charging. It is also expected to come with eight-layer liquid cooling system. Vivo T1 Pro 5G might run on Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 44W fast charging. It will come with an AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As for pricing, Vivo T1 Pro 5G might launch at a price of around Rs 25,000 whereas Vivo T1 44W is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details
Apps
Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details
Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to debut in India on May 6: Know details

Mobiles

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to debut in India on May 6: Know details

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Ola Electric owner burns his electric scooter: Here's why

automobile

Ola Electric owner burns his electric scooter: Here's why

Things Elon Musk could have bought for under $44 billion!

Photo Gallery

Things Elon Musk could have bought for under $44 billion!

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

Ola Electric owner burns his electric scooter: Here's why

Infinix Smart 6 launched in India with price tag below Rs 8,000

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

BMOC का दूसरा राउंड हुआ शुरू, जानें कहां और कैसे देखें मैच, किन टीमों से होंगी उम्मीदें

Kia मचाएगी धमाल! जल्द लॉन्च करेगी ये 5 नई कारें, CNG से लेकर इलेक्ट्रिक मॉडल तक शामिल

Garena Free Fire MAX में इस तरह करें Dreki पेट का यूज, आसानी से जीत पाएंगे गेम

Free Fire MAX में आया नया इवेंट, Booyah पाने पर मिलेगी The Falconer वेपन लूट क्रेट

Smartphone की सेटिंग में करें ये मामूली बदलाव और बचाएं मोबाइल डेटा

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999