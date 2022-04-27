Vivo has officially announced that it will launch Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India on May 4 at 12 pm. The company’s official teaser has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come in black and blue colour variants. It also reveals that Vivo T1 Pro 5G will feature triple rear cameras placed inside a rectangular camera module.

Vivo has confirmed that both the upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The Flipkart teaser has revealed that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and up to 8GBB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Launching on 4th May, 12PM. It’s time to level up your Turbo World experience. Know more: https://t.co/nY8G6EU9li#vivoSeriesT#vivoT1Pro#vivoT1 44W#GetSetTurbo#TurboPerformance pic.twitter.com/zmfaDlavvl — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 27, 2022

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W expected specifications, features

As per the Flipkart listing, Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature an AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

In terms of camera, Vivo T1 Pro 5G might come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is likely to come with support for 66W fast charging. It is also expected to come with eight-layer liquid cooling system. Vivo T1 Pro 5G might run on Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 44W fast charging. It will come with an AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As for pricing, Vivo T1 Pro 5G might launch at a price of around Rs 25,000 whereas Vivo T1 44W is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.