Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications

Vivo T1 live pictures, specifications, camera leaks ahead of official launch

The Vivo T1 5G phone may come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD in India with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

Vivo T1 5G

The live image of Vivo T1 5G has been leaked, from where its design can be seen. If seen in the photo, it will get a triple rear camera setup and waterdrop notch, which was already seen in the promos of Vivo. Meanwhile, many retail box images and camera samples have been shared on the Internet. The Chinese company is promoting camera performance in low light. Also Read - Vivo T1 key details, price in India teased ahead of formal launch

The company has given information about the features and price of Vivo T1 5G, which will be launched on February 9. The design and specification teaser has revealed that the Vivo T1 5G will be different from the variant launched in China. Also Read - Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more

Price

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, this phone will come in a slim and light form factor, and it can have up to 8 GB of RAM. The price of this smartphone in India can be less than Rs 20,000. The smartphone was launched in China in October last year under Vivo T1x. The price of the 8GB + 128GB storage variant starts at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,800) in China. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 9, same day as Redmi Note 11S

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted pictures of the front and rear panels of the phone on Twitter. It has a triple rear camera setup with a waterdrop notch at the front and an LED flash at the back. The gradient color design can also be seen on the back panel. At the same time, tipster Mukul Sharma has shown the camera samples of the phone.

Specifications

The Vivo T1 5G phone may come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD in India with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, with which 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM can be found. 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options can be found in the phone, with which 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage can be found.

On the other hand, the Chinese variant was equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB storage.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 12:17 PM IST

