News

Vivo T1x with a 120Hz refresh rate display is expected to debut in India soon

Mobiles

Vivo T1X might come with a triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Untitled design - 2022-06-29T185841.497

Vivo T1x smartphone that debuted in China recently is expected to launch in India soon. As per the variant launched in China, the highlights of Vivo T1x will include a triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the smartphone is set to launch in India soon. It is not yet clear if this phone will launch with 5G connectivity or not. Also Read - Vivo, ZTE under govt scanner for financial irregularities: Report

Vivo T1X expected specifications

For the unversed, the smartphone has also debuted in Malaysia back in April. A report by Pricebaba has also revealed that the handset was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number V2143, hinting at the imminent launch. It is expected that Vivo T1X 4G variant will launch in India in the second week of July. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro: Are you willing to pay Rs 79,999 for a phone which is not from Samsung or Apple?

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that offers 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Vivo Y75 with 44MP selfie camera, 44W FlashCharge support launched in India at Rs 20,999

In terms of camera, the China variant sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it might come with an 8MP front-facing camera.

For connectivity, it comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C. You will also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

The Malaysia 4G variant comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 18W fast charging.

The company is yet to reveal the details of this upcoming phone hinting if it will be a 4G or a 5G variant.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 7:09 PM IST

