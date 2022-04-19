comscore Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
News

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India under Rs 25,000: Report

Mobiles

Vivo is set to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022. Here’s everything we know about Vivo’s plans so far.

Vivo T-series

Image: Vivo

Vivo is set to launch two new smartphones in India soon. These new smartphones would be a part of the company’s T-series smartphones that made a debut in India in February 2022. Also Read - Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11

91 Mobiles reports that Vivo will launch two new T-series smartphones in India in May this year. These smartphones would be successors to the Vivo T1 5G and be priced under Rs 25,000. Furthermore, the report says that these upcoming smartphones would come with fast charging capabilities. Also Read - iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Interestingly, the report comes shortly after the Vivo T1 Pro 5G was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench earlier this month. The listing suggests that the upcoming Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with a Qualcomm System-on-Chip, possibly Snapdragon 778 5G, and that it will sport at least 8GB of RAM. The phone is tipped to run Android 12 mobile OS. Also Read - Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing

Beyond this, nothing much is known about Vivo upcoming T-series smartphones yet.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

As far as the Vivo T1 5G is concerned, the phone comes with a 6.58- inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It comes with a plastic back with a triple rear camera setup at the back that is housed inside a vertically stacked camera setup and a dot drop notch in the front.

Coming to the internals, the Vivo T1 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC that is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone comes in three RAM variants, which includes – 8GB of RAM, 6GB of RAM, and 4GB of RAM. It runs the Funtouch OS 12.0.

Coming to the camera, the Vivo T1 5G sports a 16MP camera in the front. At the back it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 2MP camera with an aperture of f/2.4 and a 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4. On the battery front, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo T1 5G comes in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy colour variants.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Best Sellers