Vivo U20 vs OnePlus Nord - Head to Head Comparison | BGR India

Intro-Vivo newly launched Vivo U20 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Vivo U20 on October 12, 2020 with powerful features. Vivo U20 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Nord on August 4, 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo U20 and OnePlus Nord. The Vivo U20 measures 171 g while OnePlus Nord measures 184 g.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo U20 is 6.53-inch FHD+, whereas, the screen size of OnePlus Nord is 6.44 inch. The Vivo U20 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 px while OnePlus Nord has a resolution of 1080×2400 px

Price-The price range of Vivo U20 is based on its different variants. Vivo U20 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will priced 10990. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of 24999.

Camera -The Vivo U20 has a Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo U20 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32 MP + 8 MP dual front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo U20 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Vivo U20 uses a Flash, 33W charger while the OnePlus Nord uses Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes charger

OS-The Vivo U20 runs Android 9 Pie. The OnePlus Nord runs on Android v10 (Q)

Variant-The Vivo U20 is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus Nord also comes in 3 variants.