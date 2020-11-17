Vivo has launched the Vivo U20 smartphone starting at Rs.10990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo U20 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo shows a concept phone with rollable display, AR Glass 2021

Display and Design-The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 . Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 along with a resolution of 1080×2400 . The Vivo U20 weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo U20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Vivo U20 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo U20 is based on its different variants. Vivo U20 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced Rs.10990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo U20 has a Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo U20 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo U20 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.