Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

comscore Vivo X80 series to launch with V1+ imaging and display chip
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Unveils V1 Imaging And Display Chip To Debut With Vx80 Series On April 25
News

Vivo unveils V1+ imaging and display chip, to debut with VX80 series on April 25

Mobiles

In comparison to V1, the V1+ now includes support for the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, in addition to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

vivo v1+

Vivo X80 series to launch with V1+ imaging and display chip for better picture optimization

Vivo has announced a new imaging chip that is bound to enhance the display and imaging capabilities of its next flagships Vivo X80 series. In comparison to V1, the V1+ now includes support for the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, in addition to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also Read - Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India under Rs 25,000: Report

Over 300 Vivo and MediaTek employees have been working on the V1+ for 350 days to fully adapt it to the Dimensity 9000 platform. With fine tuning of its noise reduction algorithm, the V1+ can take night shots in situations where there is less than 1 lux of ambient lighting. Additionally, Vivo announced improvements in image brightness by 16 percent and white balance accuracy by 12 percent. Also Read - Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11

The new XDR Photo high dynamic range display technology can further boost the brightness of the photo’s prominent portions by up to 350 percent. Images will appear “brighter and more transparent” with its clearance, allowing users to see more details. Also Read - iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

It can enable more games to run at 90fps or 120fps, and it might replace the Pixelworks display technology seen on Vivo and iQOO devices in the future.

In addition, Vivo is also implementing algorithms to optimize CPU resource allocation, reduce heat generation and boost the efficiency of the Dimensity 9000.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Vivo X80 series will officially be launched in China on April 25. The X80 series is expected to boot three models – the top-tier Vivo X80 Pro+, Vivo X80 Pro, and vanilla Vivo X80.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The X80 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, a 12 MP telephoto unit, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Mobiles
Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air2 Pro now on sale in India: Check pricing, sale offers

Deals

Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air2 Pro now on sale in India: Check pricing, sale offers

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Mobiles

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Netflix users soon have to pay extra for sharing their account password

Apps

Netflix users soon have to pay extra for sharing their account password

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Netflix users soon have to pay extra for sharing their account password

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Mobiles

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Best Phone Under 20000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 (April 2022)
Best Vivo Fast Charging Phone (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Vivo Fast Charging Phone (April 2022)
Best Camera Phone under 40000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 (April 2022)
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Kia EV6: भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी किआ की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार की प्री-बुकिंग! मिलेगा दमदार बैटरी पैक

व्हाट्सऐप में ग्रुप क्रिएट करना होगा आसान, आ रहा नया फीचर

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ कीमत और फर्स्ट सेल का खुलासा, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Xiaomi 12S और Xiaomi 12S Pro को किया गया स्पॉट, लॉन्च से पहले प्रोसेसर का हुआ खुलासा

ट्विटर ने जिस काम के लिए की आना-कानी, Koo ने बिना कहे कर दिया पूरा

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

News

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Mobiles
Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Mobiles

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID
Netflix users soon have to pay extra for sharing their account password

Apps

Netflix users soon have to pay extra for sharing their account password
Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Apps

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers