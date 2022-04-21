Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Vivo has announced a new imaging chip that is bound to enhance the display and imaging capabilities of its next flagships Vivo X80 series. In comparison to V1, the V1+ now includes support for the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, in addition to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also Read - Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India under Rs 25,000: Report

Over 300 Vivo and MediaTek employees have been working on the V1+ for 350 days to fully adapt it to the Dimensity 9000 platform. With fine tuning of its noise reduction algorithm, the V1+ can take night shots in situations where there is less than 1 lux of ambient lighting. Additionally, Vivo announced improvements in image brightness by 16 percent and white balance accuracy by 12 percent. Also Read - Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad confirmed to debut in China on April 11

The new XDR Photo high dynamic range display technology can further boost the brightness of the photo’s prominent portions by up to 350 percent. Images will appear “brighter and more transparent” with its clearance, allowing users to see more details. Also Read - iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

It can enable more games to run at 90fps or 120fps, and it might replace the Pixelworks display technology seen on Vivo and iQOO devices in the future.

In addition, Vivo is also implementing algorithms to optimize CPU resource allocation, reduce heat generation and boost the efficiency of the Dimensity 9000.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Vivo X80 series will officially be launched in China on April 25. The X80 series is expected to boot three models – the top-tier Vivo X80 Pro+, Vivo X80 Pro, and vanilla Vivo X80.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The X80 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, a 12 MP telephoto unit, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.