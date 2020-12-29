Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 2021 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 2021 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 2021 and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 2021 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 2021 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 2021 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32MP + 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 2021 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Vivo V20 2021 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.