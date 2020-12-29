Samsung’s Galaxy M51 gets our attention for three reasons: a big 7000mAh battery, a capable Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 6.7-inch vibrant AMOLED display. This setup in itself is more than enough to offer all the PUBG Mobile performance you seek.

Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 2021 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 2021 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 2021 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to take screenshots on Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 2021 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 2021 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Also Read - Amazon India announce 'Mega Salary Days' sale, offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 2021 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB is of Rs.22999

Camera -The Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 2021 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Vivo V20 2021 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5.