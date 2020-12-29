Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 2021 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 2021 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 2021 and Vivo V20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to take screenshots on Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 2021 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 2021 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Also Read - Amazon India announce 'Mega Salary Days' sale, offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 2021 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.29990

Camera -The Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 Pro also has a 44MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 2021 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 Pro of 4000mAh. The Vivo V20 2021 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11.