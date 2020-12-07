Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro - Check Out Full Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch along with a resolution of 720*1640.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP AF+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.