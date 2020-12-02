Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus confirms a Snapdragon 888 smartphone: Is it the OnePlus 9?

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs for the year

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Vivo V20 Pro is available in single variant. The OnePlus Nord comes in 2 variants. Also Read - PS5 player forced to sell his new console as wife discovers it is not an air purifier

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP AF+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32MP+8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10). The OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS 10.5, which is based on Android 10.