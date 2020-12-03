Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at Rs.22990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43 inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.22990

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10.