Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 Pro smartphone recently. The Poco M2 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Poco M2 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 launch date, PC requirements, gameplay & all you need to know

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Poco X3 - Camera Comparison, Features, Specifications, and Battery

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro has a 16MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.