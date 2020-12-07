Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Camera Comparison, Price, Specifications, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Infinix Hot 10 - Features, Specifications, Camera Comparison, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10.