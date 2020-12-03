Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay you Rs 50,000 monthly as an eSports athlete

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44 MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.