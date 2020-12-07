Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C15 smartphone recently. The Realme C15 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Realme C15 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Poco X3 - Camera Comparison, Features, Specifications, and Battery

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme C15 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Camera Comparison, Price, Specifications, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 features a Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Infinix Hot 10 - Features, Specifications, Camera Comparison, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has SECONDARY-1 main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 has a 8MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C15 of 6000mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10.