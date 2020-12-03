Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay you Rs 50,000 monthly as an eSports athlete

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.40-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels at a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed, specs and price leaked

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. Also Read - TikTok could offer support for three-minute long videos soon: Report

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB is of Rs.15499

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44 MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10.