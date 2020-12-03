Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Oppo F17 Pro - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Price Comparison

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels Also Read - Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999 Also Read - Netflix Streamfest: How to watch all Netflix shows for free this weekend

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.