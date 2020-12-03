comscore Vivo V20 Pro vs Vivo V20 SE - Specifications, Price | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro vs Vivo V20 SE - Check Out Specifications, Price, Battery, and Camera Comparison

The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 11. Check Out comaprison of price and specs

  • Published: December 3, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Vivo V20 Pro (1)

Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Oppo F17 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro vs Oppo F17 Pro - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Price Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Also Read - Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44 MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP  front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 11.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2020 12:46 PM IST

