Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 Pro is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44 MP+8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 11.