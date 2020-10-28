comscore Vivo V20 SE price in India tipped via Reliance Digital listing | BGR India
The Vivo V20 SE could be launching at a price of Rs 20,999 for the base variant. The V20 SE was announced alongside the V20 at the official launch event.

  • Updated: October 28, 2020 12:13 PM IST
Vivo V20 review 4

Representative Image

Vivo will soon announce the V20 SE for India and while all its specifications are out, there is yet to be any official hint on its pricing. Guess what? Reliance Digital and Croma accidentally listed the price for the Vivo V20 SE ahead of the official launch. The V20 SE will cost Rs 20,999 in India, which is almost Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Vivo V20 launched a couple of weeks ago. This SE version will come in a Gravity Black color variant. Also Read - Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

The Vivo V20 SE was announced alongside the Vivo V20 at its latter’s launch event. At the time, Vivo mentioned that it would reveal its price later but it did unveil some of its specifications. The V20 SE is a mid-range smartphone that focuses highly on design and cameras. The phone is essentially a watered-down version of the V20 at a lower price. The listings were spotted by MySmartPrice and were detailed in a report initially. Also Read - Vivo V20 Review: Best selfie camera phone with stunning design

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The Vivo V20 SE is a new midrange smartphone adding to the V series of smartphones. The V20 stood out with its design and cameras but the V20 SE tries to bring some of the flair at a lower price. Vivo itself revealed a few features and specifications of the V20 SE. It will carry on a new design with some advanced camera features. Also Read - Vivo X51 5G launches as rebranded X50 Pro 5G, brings gimbal camera and 90Hz display

vivo-v20-SE

The V20 SE features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a small waterdrop notch up top for housing the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone utilizes the Snapdragon 665 chipset and is paired with 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. However, one can expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Vivo’s FunTouch UI based on Android 10. For cameras, the V20 SE gets a 48-megapixel main shooter at the rear. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel third camera (probably depth or macro). Vivo is using a 4100mAh battery that comes with support for a 33W fast wired charging system.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 28, 2020 11:43 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 28, 2020 12:13 PM IST

