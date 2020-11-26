Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone recently. The Motorola One Fusion Plus is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Motorola One Fusion Plus across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A31- Features Compared, Battery, Camera, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Motorola One Fusion Plus comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Motorola One Fusion Plus measures 210 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Motorola One Fusion Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Motorola One Fusion Plus also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Motorola One Fusion Plus of 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable is of Rs.17499

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Motorola One Fusion Plus has a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MPCamera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola One Fusion Plus has a 16 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola One Fusion Plus of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Motorola One Fusion Plus runs on Android 10.