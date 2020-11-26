Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 is priced starting at Rs.17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Oppo F17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+). The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Oppo F17 measures 163g. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 - Camera Features Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Specifications, Camera Features, and Processor

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Oppo F17 of 6 GB +128 GB is of Rs.17990

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 has a 16MP Main Camera + 8M Fixed Focus Wide-angle Camera + 2M Mono Lens + 2M Mono Lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 has a 16MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Oppo F17 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.