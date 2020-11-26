Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - 43 banned Chinese apps removed from Google Play Store, App Store

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Poco X3 measures 215g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Poco X3 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10.