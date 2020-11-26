Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Motorola One Fusion Plus - Specifications, Price, Features, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme 6i measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6i also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.