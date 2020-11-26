Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 smartphone recently. The Realme 7 is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Oppo F17 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme 7 measures 196.5g. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Specifications, Camera Features, and Processor

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme 7 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 has a 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme 7 runs on Android v10 (Q).