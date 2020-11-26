Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 - Camera Features Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Oppo F17 Pro - Specifications Compared, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.