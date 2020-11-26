Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - 43 Chinese apps banned in India removed from Google Play Store, App Store

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 191g. Also Read - No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft Azure after bombarded with queries

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Poco X3 - Features Compared, Specifications, Price in India, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on ndroid 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.