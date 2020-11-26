Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X3 smartphone recently. The Realme X3 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Motorola One Fusion Plus - Specifications, Price, Features, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme X3 comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme X3 measures 202g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme X3 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 has a 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme X3 runs on Android 10.