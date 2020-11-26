Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone recently. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at Rs.27999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Realme X3 SuperZoom across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Motorola One Fusion Plus - Specifications, Price, Features, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 202g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB is of Rs.27999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom 8MP Periscope lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 2MP Macro lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 4200mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android.