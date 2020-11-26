Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Samsung Galaxy A31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Motorola One Fusion Plus - Specifications, Price, Features, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 gand the Samsung Galaxy A31 measures 185 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a MT6768 Octa-Core Game booster. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy A31 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Samsung Galaxy A31 of 6GB / 128GB is of Rs.20999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy A31 has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A31 of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Samsung Galaxy A31 runs on Android 10 Samsung One UI.