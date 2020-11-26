Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy F41 measures 191g. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 - Camera Features Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Specifications, Camera Features, and Processor

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 64 GB is of Rs.15499

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs onAndroid v10