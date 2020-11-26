Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 6i - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixel Super AMOLED. The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.