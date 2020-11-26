Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20 is priced starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Motorola One Fusion Plus - Specifications, Price, Features, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). The Vivo V20 SE weighs 171 g and the Vivo Y20 measures 192.3g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The Vivo V20 SE is available in 0 variants. The Vivo Y20 also comes in 0 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 SE is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 SE of 8GB will be priced Rs.20990. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20 of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11. The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.