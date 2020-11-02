Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665, 48MP triple-camera launched in India

Vivo just launched the V20 SE in India. The latest smartphone is a toned-down version of the standard Vivo V20 in the series. Its highlights include a rear triple-camera setup, 33W fast charging, a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, and more. The phone is available in a single configuration and will feature two color options – Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE भारत में 8GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 4 कैमरा के साथ Rs 20,990 में लॉन्च

Vivo V20 SE Specifications

The Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by Android 10 OS with Funtouch 11 custom UI on top. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It can further be expanded by using a micro-SD card.

In terms of camera, you get a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back of the Vivo SE. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has several features like Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama. On the front is an f/2.0, 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the water-drop notch cutout. The smartphone is 7.83 mm thick and weighs only 171 grams.

Other specifications of the phone include a microSD card slot, 4G LTE connectivity. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi support, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. A 3.5mm headphone port is also present. The major sensors like an accelerometer, gyro, compass, and proximity sensor are present. The device features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Lastly, there is a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V20 SE has a price of Rs 20,990 for the only 8GB + 128GB storage variant. There are two color options, namely the Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green. The phone will go on sale starting from November 3. It will be available on the Vivo E-store, several e-commerce platforms, and offline outlets.