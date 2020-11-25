Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Specifications, Price, Camera, and Battery Comparison

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch along with a resolution of 720*1640. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Infinix Hot 10 measures 204g . Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite - Camera Comparison, Price, and Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 10 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Infinix Hot 9 Pro - Price in India Compared, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44 MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.