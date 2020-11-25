Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite - Camera Comparison, Price, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The Vivo V20 weighs 171g and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro measures 185 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Infinix Hot 9 Pro of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44 MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 8 megapixel selfie camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 9 Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro runs on Android 10-powered XOS 6.0.