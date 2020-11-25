Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Infinix Hot 9 Pro - Price in India Compared, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5inch along with a resolution of HD+ (720×1600) | 269 ppi. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite measures 200 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite features a MediaTek Helio P35. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a 16MP +2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a 8-megapixel front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite of 5000 mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie 9.0.