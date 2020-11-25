Intro-Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Features

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and 409 ppi pixel density. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the OnePlus Nord measures 184g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Camera, Battery, and Procesor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus Nord also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Vivo V20 SE - Check Out Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The OnePlus Nord runs on Android v10 (Q).