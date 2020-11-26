Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A52 smartphone recently. The Oppo A52 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Oppo A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Oppo A52 measures 192g. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 - Camera Features Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo A52 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Specifications, Camera Features, and Processor

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A52 of 5000mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.