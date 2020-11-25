Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at Rs.22990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Camera, Battery, and Procesor

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43 inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Vivo V20 SE - Check Out Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord - Check Out Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.22990

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2.