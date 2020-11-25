Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Head To Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Battery, Camera, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Realme 7 Pro - Price in India, Specifications Compared, Features, and Camera

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MPmain Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 32MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.