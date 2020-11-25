Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.40 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MPmain Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.