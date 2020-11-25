Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.40-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels at a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy F41 measures 191g. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Specifications, Features, Camera, and Price

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Vivo V20 vs Realme 7 Pro - Price in India, Specifications Compared, Features, and Camera

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Samsung Galaxy F41 of STORAGE-2 is of Rs.15499

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611.