Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy M11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.40-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Vivo V20 weighs 171 g and the Samsung Galaxy M11 measures 197g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The Vivo V20 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M11 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Vivo V20 is based on its different variants. Vivo V20 of 8GB will be priced Rs.24990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M11 of 3GB + 32GB storage is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 13 megapixel primary, 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2 megapixel depth sensor main camera. On the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo V20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M11 of 5000 mAh. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11. The Samsung Galaxy M11 runs on Android.